2 More US Reps, Including House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, Report COVID Infections

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois said in separate statements Wednesday they had tested positive for COVID-19, though both are fully vaccinated with booster shots.

Clyburn reported having no symptoms, while Schakowsky said she had a fever and was feeling ill Tuesday before getting tested. She said late Wednesday on Twitter she was "feeling ok."

“America is in a new phase of this pandemic,” Clyburn, 81, said in a statement. “No one is immune.”

The South Carolina Democrat said he tested negative for COVID-19 last week ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to South Carolina State University.

“On Sunday, my entire family took at-home tests as a precaution prior to my granddaughter’s wedding, which took place today,” he said. The home test was inconclusive, he said, and he quarantined and took a PCR test Monday.

Clyburn said it took 56 hours to get results, which came back positive. He remains quarantined and missed the wedding.

Schakowsky's husband, Bob, had tested positive for the virus last week. While she had received negative tests in subsequent days, she got a positive test result Tuesday evening.

"We got tested when we felt something was off, and now we can prevent exposure to our family and loved ones," Schakowsky wrote on Twitter. "I implore you to do the same before holiday gatherings this week and next.

The Illinois representative added she is now quarantining with her husband and dogs.

Two senators and another House lawmaker said recently they have tested positive for COVID-19 after having been vaccinated: U.S. Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado and Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

The 2nd holiday season of the coronavirus pandemic is here. Whether you plan to gather with family or not, you should get a booster shot to help protect you against the virus, especially with the Omicron variant surging. And you should be cautious about big gatherings with lots of singing - that's more likely to spread an infection, says Dr. Bob Lahita of St. Joseph's Health in Paterson, NJ.