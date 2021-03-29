Chicago's Phase 1C, New Illinois Eligibility: Latest COVID Vaccine Updates in Illinois

Both Chicago and Illinois begin COVID vaccine eligibility changes this week.

Whether you're looking for a vaccine, waiting for your turn, hoping to help loved ones or just trying to make sense of it all, here's a breakdown of the latest vaccine news from across the state.

(Note: If you can't find a place near you in the updates below, click here for a complete guide of where you can sign up for the COVID vaccine in Illinois)

Chicago Enters Phase 1C of COVID Vaccinations

Chicago will enter Phase 1C, expanding coronavirus vaccine eligibility to include those with underlying health conditions and essential workers, on March 29. Find out if you're eligible here.

More Essential Workers Eligible for COVID Vaccine in Illinois Beginning Monday

Some essential workers not already eligible under Illinois' Phase 1B Plus will qualify for the COVID vaccine under new eligibility guidelines beginning Monday. According to the updated guidance, Illinois expanded eligibility last week to higher education staff, government workers, and media. But beginning March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be eligible for the vaccine. For a full eligibility timeline click here.

Will County Opens Opening New COVID Vaccination Site

Two new coronavirus vaccination sites are set to open in Will County this month, health officials announced. Beginning Monday, Will County residents can begin receiving vaccine doses in Wilmington at St. Rose Church. Another site is set to open the week of March 29 in Monee at the former Second Place Church. For more information, click here.

25K New Cook County Vaccine Appointments Booked in Less Than 2 Hours

Cook County Health said that 25,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments released Sunday were snapped up in less than two hours.

Appointments for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine were released to the public at 12 p.m. Sunday, officials said, open to all Illinois residents eligible under the state’s vaccination plan in Phases 1A, 1B, 1B Plus and others "previously classified as 1C" that are eligible in the state beginning Monday. Read more here.

Illinois Authorizes Counties With ‘Low Demand' to Start Vaccinating Anyone 16 and Older

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday authorized counties in the state seeing low COVID vaccine demand to begin vaccinating all residents 16 and older at their immediate discretion in order to "address a concerning possible trend in increasing COVID hospitalizations and case rates." IDPH noted that residents should contact their local health department to learn whether they have expanded eligibility. Read more here.

Rapid Response Vaccination Teams Being Sent to 5 Illinois Counties

The state announced Friday that it is sending "Rapid Response Vaccination Teams" to five counties where epidemiologists "have determined there is a need to administer doses quickly to blunt increasing trends," IDPH said. Those teams will administer single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccinations to residents on top of what the counties are already allocated.

The counties are: Carroll, Ogle, Boone, Lee and Whiteside. Details on doses and how to make an appointment can be found here.

DuPage County Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility to Phase 1B Plus

DuPage County moved to Phase 1B Plus of its COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, expanding eligibility to residents age 16 or older with specific health conditions and disabilities, officials announced. Here's what that means for you.

Vaccine Eligibility for United Center Expands to 17 Chicago ZIP Codes

Residents of now 17 ZIP codes in Chicago can register for a COVID vaccine appointment at the United Center mass vaccination site. The list includes: 60608, 60609, 60619, 60620, 60621, 60623, 60624, 60628, 60629, 60632, 60636, 60639, 60644, 60649, 60651, 60652, 60653.

To register online, visit Zocdoc.com/vaccine. To register by phone, call (312) 746-4835.

For a look at how to sign-up for vaccinations in Illinois click here.