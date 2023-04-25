Cook County Corrections Employee Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting of Man Outside Niles Club

A Cook County Department of Corrections employee has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man outside a Niles nightclub, officials announced Tuesday.

According to the Niles Police Department, Alan J. Kettina, 25, of Northbrook, has been charged with murder in the first degree. Officials say Kettina was an acquittance of the victim, and was employed by the Cook County Department of Corrections at the time of the incident.

According to officials, the incident took place just after 1 a.m. Sunday, outside Miraj Nightclub in the 8800 block of Milwaukee Avenue in Niles. Emergency responders arrived on the scene and found a man shot to death in the parking lot, police said.

The victim, who has been identified as Mark Asber, suffered at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

According to the Niles Police Department, the incident began as a dispute between the victim and the suspect. The suspect was immediately taken into custody, officials say.

Monday evening, people gathered at the Assyrian National Council to pay their respects to Asber's family.

“It hurts so bad,” said neighbor Guillermo Oquendo. “As a person he was very kind. I knew him since he was a little boy."

“I cried. So sad. People, young people -- one go to jail one died,” said Margaret Youl, who was in attendance at the Assyrian National Council along with the family of Asber and community members to commemorate the victim’s life.

“What else is there left to do? When your child is gone and they killed him,” said Oquendo.

Kettina is expected to appear in court for a bond hearing Tuesday.