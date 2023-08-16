Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard's great-great uncle played for the Blackhawks

Check out this picture of Bedard's great-great uncle in a Blackhawks sweater

It was a marriage meant to be for Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks.

The Canadian's great-great uncle, James, played 22 games for the Blackhawks between 1949-51.

The Blackhawks drafted the generational prospect, Connor, with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL entry draft.

Bedard, 18, scored 143 points last season with the Regina Pats in the WHL. He notched 71 goals and 72 assists on the season.

