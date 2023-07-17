Connor Bedard celebrated his 18th birthday on Monday by signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks that runs through the 2025-26 season. His cap hit is $950,000, which is the maximum limit.
But the 2023 No. 1 overall pick can earn much more than when you factor in performance bonuses. The total value of his contract is worth $13.35 million over the course of three years, and he can make up to $4.45 million per season.
Here's a breakdown of Bedard's contract on a per-season basis, courtesy of Cap Friendly:
- Signing bonus: $95,000
- Base salary: $855,000
- Performance bonus: $3.5 million maximum
The Type "A" performance bonus is worth up to $1 million. All Bedard needs to do is hit four of the categories below, which are worth $250,000 each for players drafted in 2022 and beyond, according to Puck Pedia:
- 20 goals
- 35 assists
- 60 points
- Top 6 in ice time among forwards (in total and/or per game) on team (minimum 42 games)
- Top 3 in plus/minus among forwards on team (minimum 42 games)
- 0.73 points-per-game (minimum 42 games)
- End-of-season all-rookie team
- All-Star selection
- All-Star MVP
The Type "B" performance bonus is the bigger one and worth up to $2.5 million. Bedard can earn the full amount if any of the following is achieved:
- Top 10 among NHL forwards in goals, assists, points, or points-per-game (minimum 42 games played)
- Win any of the following trophies: Hart, Selke, Richard, Conn Smythe
- First- or second-team All-Star
Bedard is on record saying he's not a lock to make the team, but we all know he will.