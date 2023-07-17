Hawks Insider

Connor Bedard's contract breakdown with Blackhawks

Bedard can earn up to $13.35 million in his entry-level contract with the Blackhawks

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Chicago Blackhawks Welcome Event for the 2023 NHL Draft Class

Connor Bedard celebrated his 18th birthday on Monday by signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks that runs through the 2025-26 season. His cap hit is $950,000, which is the maximum limit.

But the 2023 No. 1 overall pick can earn much more than when you factor in performance bonuses. The total value of his contract is worth $13.35 million over the course of three years, and he can make up to $4.45 million per season.

Here's a breakdown of Bedard's contract on a per-season basis, courtesy of Cap Friendly:

  • Signing bonus: $95,000
  • Base salary: $855,000
  • Performance bonus: $3.5 million maximum
The Type "A" performance bonus is worth up to $1 million. All Bedard needs to do is hit four of the categories below, which are worth $250,000 each for players drafted in 2022 and beyond, according to Puck Pedia:

  • 20 goals
  • 35 assists
  • 60 points
  • Top 6 in ice time among forwards (in total and/or per game) on team (minimum 42 games)
  • Top 3 in plus/minus among forwards on team (minimum 42 games)
  • 0.73 points-per-game (minimum 42 games)
  • End-of-season all-rookie team
  • All-Star selection
  • All-Star MVP

The Type "B" performance bonus is the bigger one and worth up to $2.5 million. Bedard can earn the full amount if any of the following is achieved:

  • Top 10 among NHL forwards in goals, assists, points, or points-per-game (minimum 42 games played)
  • Win any of the following trophies: Hart, Selke, Richard, Conn Smythe
  • First- or second-team All-Star

Bedard is on record saying he's not a lock to make the team, but we all know he will. So here's an Opening Night roster projection if you missed it.

