Connor Bedard turns in strong showing at NHL Scouting Combine

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Connor Bedard's week at the NHL Scouting Combine came to an end on Saturday after he participated in the fitness testing portion. I'm not sure much stock should be put into any of the results, but overall, he turned in a strong showing and did so while fighting through an illness.

Bedard started the day by officially measuring in at 5' 9.75" and 185 pounds. He jokingly laughed after the results popped up; he was hoping to break 5-foot-10 but fell just short.

"Me and [Nate Danielson] were talking, I wanted to hit 5-10, I was close," Bedard said. "I didn't really care at all. I don't think it matters, but it was funny. It was pretty close but I didn't make it."

Bedard went through a series of drills, which included vertical jump, horizontal jump, bench press, and pro agility movement. He most notably did 14 pull-ups, which was the top result of the day to that point.

Bedard ended the day with an intense 30-second drill on the Wingate bike. His testing, overall, lasted a little over 25 minutes.

"It was fun," Bedard said. "It was kind of, go out there and give it your all and that's all you could ask for."

Here's a highlight recap of Bedard's day:

