City denies permit request for Chicago River swim benefiting ALS research

Plans for the first “open swim” in the Chicago River in nearly a century hit a snag after the city denied a permit request for the event.

The swim is planned by the group A Long Swim for Sept. 22 to benefit ALS research. The city denied the group’s permit request, saying the proposed route raises safety concerns for those involved and the general public.

“While the City of Chicago recognizes the positive nature of the ‘A Long Swim’ open water swimming event in the Chicago River, the proposed route and concentration of swimmers raised significant safety concerns for participants, first responders, and the general public,” the city said in a statement through spokesperson Erica Schroeder.

With an estimated 500 swimmers, the event is meant to honor the progress in reducing pollution in the river now that it’s at its cleanest levels on record and to provide funds to youth swimming programs, the event’s website says.

“As proud Chicagoans, we want to boldly showcase our city’s growth and change a few of its misperceptions,” the website reads.

The city proposed an alternate route for the swimmers to take, in accordance with the city ordinance relating to this type of permit. It’s unclear where the original swim was planned and where the alternate route would take place.

A representative from A Long Swim didn’t immediately return a request for comment.