Christopher Morel joins Pete Alonso in exclusive walk-off club this season

Christopher Morel launched an absurd, insane, mesmerizing 3-run home run into the Wrigley Field bleachers to walk off the White Sox and retake the Crosstown Cup from the South Side.

With that home run, Morel joined only Pete Alonso as the only player this season to hit a walk-off home run with their team trailing by multiple runs in the 9th inning or later, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Cubs earned their redemption after losing to the White Sox on Tuesday.

Should Morel not hit a walk-off home run, the loss could've been marked one of the worst for the Cubs this season. But, they pulled through with one of their best wins this year. Morel rightfully celebrated by racing around the bases and hilariously pulling his own jersey off his body before joining the pile of Cubs players at home plate.

With that, Morel joins an exclusive, unthinkable club this season.

