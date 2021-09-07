Child Killed, 7 Others Hurt in Labor Day Weekend Gun Violence in Chicago

Chicago police say that at least six people were killed and 61 others were hurt in shootings over the Labor Day weekend in the city, with at least eight children among those shot.

One of those children, 4-year-old Mychal Moultry Jr., was visiting family from Alabama when he was shot twice in the head when bullets came through a window of a home in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue at 9 p.m. Friday, according to Chicago police.

The boy died Sunday from his injuries, according to authorities.

At least seven other children were injured in shootings this weekend, including a 16-year-old boy who was shot while sitting in a car in the 1900 block of West Ogden at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The teen was taken to an area hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Two children were injured in a shooting outside of a business during a back-to-school event in the 2900 block of West Fulton at approximately 3:23 p.m. Saturday. A 12-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his hip, and a 15-year-old girl was hit in the ankle and calf. Both were listed in good condition following the shooting.

Later Saturday evening, a 13-year-old boy was inside a residence in the 8500 block of South Marquette at approximately 7:49 p.m. when he was struck in the head by a gunshot.

The boy was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

At approximately 10:23 p.m. Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was standing in the 7000 block of South Sangamon when a person in a passing white Honda fired shots at him, striking him in the thigh.

He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Early Sunday morning in the first block of East 55th Street, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the back while sitting inside a vehicle. An 18-year-old was also shot in the leg, and both were taken to area hospitals.

A short time later, another teen, a 14-year-old, was shot at approximately 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue.

The boy was shot in the thigh and buttocks, authorities said.

No suspects are in custody in connection to the shootings, and police are investigating.