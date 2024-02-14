Chiefs parade shooting: What we know so far as multiple victims reported

Gunfire erupted at the end of the Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl parade and rally Wednesday afternoon, leaving multiple people shot as authorities took two armed suspects into custody.

The parade, which ended with a rally near Union Station, had just wrapped up on Wednesday when reports of shots fired emerged in the area.

Here's what we know so far about the shooting as the situation continues to unfold:

What happened

According to Kansas City police, shots were fired in the area around Union Station, and residents were asked to leave the area.

Officials said the shots were fired west of Union Station near a parking garage, and "multiple people" were struck. Two armed suspects were taken into custody, according to officials.

Celebrants were sent scrambling for cover, with police and law enforcement moving into the building, according to eyewitnesses.

In a later update, officials said that officers were working to clear Union Station, and that those inside were being slowly led outside from the building.

How many people were shot?

According to the latest information from the Kansas City Fire Department, at least one person was killed and nine others wounded in the shooting, though that number could still rise.

Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins with the Kansas City Fire Department said at least 10 people suffering from gunshot wounds were taken to various hospitals from near Union Station. Two other people with gun shot wounds walked into hospitals for treatment, but it wasn't immediately clear if their wounds were related to the parade shooting.

According to Hopkins, three people were listed in critical condition, five in serious condition and one suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Where did the shooting take place?

The shooting sparked at the end of the parade route near Union Station, authorities said.

Suspects in custody

Two armed suspects were taken into custody, according to officials. Further details surrounding the suspects, however, were not immediately released.

Was there a motive?

Details on what sparked the shooting were not immediately clear.

How many people were at the event?

According to reports from the scene, an estimated 1 million people were in attendance at the parade.

Several public schools in multiple communities throughout the area had canceled classes so families could be at the parade.

We will update this story with new details as they become available.