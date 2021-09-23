Chicagohenge: Iconic Chicago Hotel Offers 10-Minute Deal With Rooms for Less Than $20

One of Michigan Avenue’s most iconic hotels will offer visitors a special offer in honor of this week’s “Chicagohenge” event, giving them a chance to book a room for less than $20.

The Blackstone Hotel, located in the 600 block of South Michigan Avenue, is one of the most famous hotels in the city, located just across from Grant Park and Buckingham Fountain.

Rooms at the hotel can normally be booked for hundreds of dollars per night, but for exactly 10 minutes on Thursday, visitors can book a room for just $19.10:

From 6:40 p.m. to 6:50 p.m., potential hotel guests can book a deluxe king room at the hotel for just $19.10, in honor of the year that the hotel was founded.

Stays must be booked between Nov. 21-25, and between Dec. 19-29, according to hotel officials. The rooms can be booked at this link.