Chicago will play a major role in deciding who will become the next pope

The world will be anxiously awaiting news of who will become the next pope following the death of Pope Francis, but Chicago will play a pivotal role in that process -- and in more ways than one.

A pope’s resignation or death triggers a centuries-old, secretive process of succession and requires what’s known as a conclave. During this period, cardinals arrive in Rome to elect the next pope.

Three of the Cardinals have Chicago ties, according to NBC 5 political reporter Mary Ann Ahern.

They include Cardinal Blase Cupich, the Catholic Archbishop of Chicago; Wilton Gregory, who had been the Cardinal of Atlanta, and Robert Prevost; who currently holds a Vatican position but was born in Chicago.

"They will all vote on the next pope," Ahern said. "Will they choose someone like Francis, or will they turn the page and go back to someone who is more conservative?"

Cupich is considered a strong supporter of Francis, though the American church has remained divided over Francis' reforms.

"I have received word that our Holy Father, Pope Francis, has died. In this moment of profound loss for me personally and for the Church, I take this moment to express our gratitude to our Heavenly Father for the gift of his papacy and to pray for the repose of his soul," Cupich said in a statement following news of Francis' death. "The finest memorial we can offer is to re-form our hearts as Pope Francis asked - to see our brothers and sisters, to listen to them and to offer our prayers and actions that all may experience the fullness of God’s promise. As we mourn his passing, I ask that God comfort us, but also strengthen us to remain steadfast in carrying on the work of restoring our Church’s place in the world as a source of hope and an advocate for those in need."

Cupich is far from alone in his support of Pope Francis, who appointed the vast majority of electors, often tapping men who share his pastoral priorities. But his voice will carry in the room.

“There’s a lot of Chicago clout that’s happened inside the Vatican before," Cathleen Falsani, a religious author and former religion reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times said. "There’s going to be Chicago influence that happens at the conclave this time."

There are nearly 3.2 million Roman Catholics in the greater Chicago area and Northwest Indiana - at several dioceses and hundreds of parishes and schools, and more than 1.2 billion Roman Catholics across the world.

Could there ever be a Chicago pope?

Ahern noted that some names have been floated already, including Prevost.

The idea of an American pope has long been taboo, given the geopolitical power already wielded by the United States. But the Chicago-born Prevost, 69, could be a first.

He has extensive experience in Peru, first as a missionary and then an archbishop, and he is currently prefect of the Vatican’s powerful dicastery for bishops, in charge of vetting nominations for bishops around the world.

Francis clearly had an eye on him for years and sent him to run the diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, in 2014. He held that position until 2023, when Francis brought him to Rome for his current role.

Prevost is also president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, a job that keeps him in regular contact with the Catholic hierarchy in the part of the world that still counts the most Catholics. In addition to his nationality, Prevost’s comparative youth could count against him if his brother cardinals don’t want to commit to a pope who might reign for another two decades.

While an American pope is "highly unlikely," Falsani said if an American pope was in store "it would probably be a Chicagoan."

Still, experts say any such speculation is just that -- speculation.

"Don't trust any of the lists," Ahern said. "Wait until you see the smoke. The white smoke tells us."

How does the voting work?

The cardinals will vote in secret sessions, and after each voting sessions, the ballots will be burned in a special stove.

Any baptized Catholic male is eligible, though only cardinals have been selected since 1378. The winner must receive at least two-thirds of the vote from those cardinals under age 80 and thus eligible to participate.

Inside the conclave, Cardinals vote three times each day, according to Ahern. The process could take up two to three days.

"If there is a vote of no, you see gray smoke coming from the Sistine Chapel," Ahern said. "If they have a majority vote, the smoke is white. And every time there is a smoke, everyone runs to gather outside the square to see."

Within a half hour of the white smoke appearing, the new pope appears at the square, Ahern said.

When is the conclave?

A precise sequence of events will include the confirmation of death in the pontiff’s home, the transfer of the coffin to St. Peter’s Basilica for public viewing, a funeral Mass and burial. The dates haven't been announced yet, but the burial must take place between the fourth and sixth day after his death.

After the funeral, there are nine days of official mourning, known as the “novendiali.”

During this period, cardinals arrive in Rome to participate in a conclave to elect the next pope.

To give everyone time to assemble, the conclave must begin 15-20 days after the “sede vacante” — the “vacant See” — is declared, although it can start sooner if the cardinals agree.

