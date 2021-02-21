Chicago Forecast

Chicago Weather: Warmer Temperatures, 1-to-3 Inches of Snow Possible Sunday

Warmer temperatures are finally arriving in the Chicago area after a long freeze, but more snow is expected to come along with that relief on Sunday.

According to current forecast models, clouds are expected to build into the area throughout the day and into the early afternoon, with snow beginning around 3 p.m. in the western suburbs and eventually spreading area-wide by the late afternoon.

Approximately 1-to-3 inches of snow are possible with the weather system, with some areas south of Interstate 80 seeing some mixed precipitation or even light rain.

Local

Lake County 1 min ago

Indiana County Seeks Repayment for Police Fugitive Manhunt

Rolling Meadows 11 mins ago

3 Dead, 2 Others Injured After Rolling Meadows Crash: Illinois State Police

High temperatures Sunday are expected to climb into the low-30s, with some areas getting above the freezing mark for the first time since Feb. 4.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After the snow moves out of the area, things are going to get even warmer on Monday and into Tuesday, with highs climbing into the low-40s by Tuesday afternoon. Dry conditions are expected to prevail both days, with the next chance of snow coming on Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

Chicago ForecastChicago Weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us