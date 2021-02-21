Chicago Weather: Another Round of Snow Sunday Evening

Warmer temperatures are finally arriving in the Chicago area after a long freeze, but more snow is expected to come along with that relief on Sunday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to push into the Chicago through 5 p.m. Following a brief lull, northern Illinois will see additional snowfall later in the evening.

Approximately 1-to-3 inches of snow are possible with the weather system, with some areas south of Interstate 80 seeing some mixed precipitation or even light rain.

Drivers are encouraged to allow for extra travel time and to check conditions before getting behind the wheel.

After the snow moves out of the area, things are going to get even warmer on Monday and into Tuesday, with highs climbing into the low-40s by Tuesday afternoon. Dry conditions are expected to prevail both days, with the next chance of snow coming on Wednesday