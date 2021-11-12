Chicago Weather

Chicago Snow: What to Expect Leading into the Weekend

The snow isn't expected to stop after today, with heavier accumulation likely to arrive by the end of the weekend.

Snow showers, which covered about 50-80% of the area, are expected to clear up around 8 p.m. Friday, with clearer conditions expected overnight and into Saturday.

The area will likely dry out temporarily heading into Saturday, but by the evening hours, light snow showers are expected to return, especially to the northern suburbs, as a clipper system begins to zip its way through the Chicago area.

Widespread light snow is expected overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, bringing little accumulation, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

That precipitation is expected to stick around until about 5 p.m. Sunday, with some mixed precipitation possible in southern areas of the NBC 5 viewing area and more snow showers possible in the northern suburbs and into northwest Indiana.

By Sunday evening, parts of the Chicago area could see a half an inch to an inch of snowfall that will likely stick after the ground cools down in coming day, the latest forecast models show.

Some warmth is expected to return to start the week, with temperature highs reaching the 60s and a likely chance for rain by Wednesday.

