The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Chicago area under a "marginal" risk of severe weather on Sunday, and storms are beginning to move their way into the area.

While most of northeastern Illinois is at a "marginal risk" of severe storms, which could pack damaging winds and even widely-isolated tornadoes, eastern Kankakee County and all of northwest Indiana are at a "slight risk" of severe storms.

You can keep track of the coming weather with Live Doppler 5 on the NBC Chicago app.