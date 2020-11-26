west town

Chicago Police Issue Warning After String of Burglaries in West Town

Chicago police are warning West Town residents about a string of recent residential burglaries.

In each incident, someone broke into the home using a pry tool and stole tools, household items and handbags, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened:

  • Between 3 p.m. Nov. 10 and 6 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 2800 block of West Augusta Avenue;
  • Between 10 p.m. Nov. 12 and 8 a.m. Nov. 13 in the 1000 block of North Wolcott Avenue;
  • Between 9 p.m. Nov. 13 and 10:30 p.m. Nov. 22 in the 1000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue; and
  • About 6:10 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 700 block of North Noble Street.

Police did not provide a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

