Chicago Police Investigate Thefts of High-End Cars at O'Hare, ATM's in City

Chicago police are investigating a possible connection between the theft of several high-end vehicles from a car rental facility at O’Hare International Airport and the thefts of multiple ATM’s in the city overnight.

According to police, the thefts began at approximately 1 a.m. near the airport in the 10200 block of West Zemke Boulevard. A group of thieves broke through a window and opened up an exit gate at the facility, stealing two Infiniti vehicles and a Range Rover.

The thieves then drove down Mannheim Road to escape, police said.

Just before 3 a.m., another theft was reported in the 3700 block of North Kedzie. According to authorities, a business owner discovered that a window had been smashed on the north side of the building, and an ATM machine had been stolen from the inside.

A witness said they had seen a white SUV flee the location, but no suspects are in custody in connection with that theft.

An hour later, another theft was reported in the 1600 block of South Michigan Avenue. An unidentified individual smashed through the glass front door of a business and stole an ATM, according to police.

Chicago police now say that at least five persons of interest are being questioned in connection to that specific theft.

Chicago police have not definitively linked the three crimes, but the presence of a white SUV during at least two of the thefts does have detectives probing whether the crimes are related.

More information is expected to be released in the coming days.