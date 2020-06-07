Chicago Officials Restore Access to Loop, Central Business District After Protests

City officials are restoring access to the Loop and Central Business District following peaceful protests throughout Chicago on Saturday, according to an email from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office.

According to the press release, all entrance and exit ramps on several area roadways will be reopened, including Lake Shore drive, Interstate 290, and Interstate 90/94.

Those ramps had all been closed to limit access to the downtown area on Saturday, but after a day of peaceful protests and no reported arrests, the decision was made to reopen those entrances.

In addition, bridges in the Central Business District will be lowered on Clark Street, Dearborn Street and Randolph Street. Other bridges may remain up to control the flow of traffic into and out of the area.

Finally, CTA bus service will resume downtown, and train service on the Red and Blue lines will also resume at stops in the Loop.

While all access to the Loop has been restored, city officials say more than 300 trucks from multiple city departments will be used to provide “traffic supports” at more than 175 commercial corridors in areas across the city.

A citywide curfew, effective at 9 p.m., does remain in effect, however, and will remain in effect until further notice.