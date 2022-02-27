Chicago Forecast: Sunny Skies, Warmer Temperatures Expected as Calm Weather Continues

After a week full of wild weather and temperature fluctuations, the coming days are going to be drama-free, with high temperatures slowly climbing and sunny skies prevailing throughout the area as March begins.

Before March 1 arrives, sunny skies are expected in Chicago on Sunday. High temperatures will be warmer than Saturday, climbing into the upper-30s and perhaps cracking 40 degrees in some locations, according to forecast models.

Overnight, skies will remain clear, and then temperatures will climb even higher on Monday and Tuesday, rising into the mid-40s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will see temperatures rise into the upper-40s and the low-50s across the region, but some slight changes are in store for Thursday, as temps will drop and a chance of snow will creep into the forecast.

Friday is expected to remain dry, but the next significant threat of precipitation will likely arrive next weekend, with showers expected both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs could be significantly higher in the first weekend of March, however, with readings in the mid-to-upper 50s possible on Saturday.