Chicago Forecast: Sunny Skies, Pleasant Temperatures Expected as Warm-Up Begins

Chicago area residents will be treated to a sunny Sunday, with light breezes and warmer temperatures capping off what has been a gorgeous weekend in the region.

According to current forecast models, any wind Sunday will come out of the west, bringing with it slightly warmer temperatures than the area saw on Saturday. High temperatures are expected to reach the low-to-mid 60s, with cooler conditions in the far southern suburbs.

Late Sunday and into Monday morning, the wind will shift, blowing more out of the south and causing temperatures to bump upward. High temperatures Monday will rise into the upper-60s, with some locations perhaps even hitting the 70-degree mark.

Tuesday will see more of the same, although there could be a minor disturbance moving through the area that could bring some clouds for the first time in several days. No rain is expected to develop with that system, and highs will jump into the low-70s on Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will once again see highs in the low-70s, but a weather system will push into the area from the west, with widespread rain expected in the evening hours. There is also a chance of isolated thunderstorms with the system, according to extended forecast models.

The moisture associated with the storm will continue to wraparound a center of low pressure, keeping rain in the forecast for parts of the area into Thursday morning.

Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive after the system moves through, with highs only reaching the mid-to-upper 50s by Friday.