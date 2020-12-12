Chicago Forecast: Rain to Slowly Turn to Snow as Day Progresses

Saturday promises to be a wet and snowy day across the Chicago-area, with early morning rain transitioning to snow as the day wears on.

That transition to snow will start in the northwest suburbs, including Rockford and eventually into McHenry County, in the morning hours, but as the day moves along and as temperatures begin to drop from their morning highs, the snow will slowly drift east and south, eventually covering most of the region.

Mixed precipitation is also very likely with the weather system, including in Chicago, making for some potentially challenging travel conditions at times during the late morning and into the afternoon.

High temps will likely be hit in the morning hours, with temperatures starting to fall as the system continues to churn its way eastward.

In terms of accumulations, most areas won’t see more than an inch of snow, but the far northwest and west suburbs of the city could see 1-to-2 inches of snow, according to current forecast models.

Drizzle and light snow showers will likely continue into the evening, with skies finally clearing overnight. Low temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-20s to low-30s across the region, paving the way for more seasonal temperatures on Sunday and into the new work week.