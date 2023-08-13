Chicago forecast: increasing clouds, chance of rain as afternoon progresses

After a mostly-sunny Saturday in the Chicago area, clouds will begin to build ahead of a weather system that will bring rain to the region over the coming days.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, those clouds will really start to increase in the afternoon hours on Sunday, with chances of widely-scattered showers increasing throughout the day.

High temperatures are expected to reach into the low-to-mid 80s, with cooler readings near Lake Michigan.

Monday will be significantly cooler, with highs struggling to reach 70 degrees in some locations and only hitting the low-70s elsewhere.

The big threat Monday will be the rain, with chances of precipitation remaining high throughout the day. Some rain could be heavy at times, posing a chance of localized flash flooding in some locations, according to forecast models.

That rain should begin to clear by Tuesday morning, and highs will slowly rebound during the week into the mid-80s before a cold front arrives Thursday, bringing with it another chance for showers and thunderstorms.

After that front moves through, a dome of high pressure will likely take center stage in the area, paving the way for a burst of warm air that could drive high temperatures into the 90s by the weekend, according to forecast models.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather information.