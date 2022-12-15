Chicago Auto Show to Expand Offerings in 2023, Including Adding 2nd Exhibition Hall

The Chicago Auto Show will expand its event offerings and will once again take place in multiple exhibit halls at McCormick Place next year after several years of pandemic-impacted festivities.

According to an email from organizers, next year’s event will take place between Feb. 11 and 20, and will feature the return of numerous fan-favorite events and a return to the north exhibit hall of McCormick Place, which will allow for significantly more space.

“We certainly endured a turbulent couple of years, but even so, we never missed a beat and continued to offer an auto show each year to our fans,” Chairman Kevin Keefe said in a statement. “We are optimistic for this February given the traction of returning automobile brands and the expansion back into two exhibit halls.”

According to a press release, attendees will be able to utilize both indoor and outdoor test tracks, with electric vehicles, hybrids and gas-powered vehicles all available to check out.

The auto show’s Chicago Drives Electric educational and informational hub will teach attendees about electric vehicles, and will occupy more than 100,000 square feet of exhibit hall space.

In addition to the electric vehicle exhibits, the auto show will also mark the return of “Friday Night Flights,” which will allow attendees to also sample local craft beers.

The “Toyota Miles Per Hour” event will also return, with runners able to traverse a 2.4-mile loop inside of McCormick Place prior to the event opening to the public.

Tickets for the Auto Show are now on sale. Adult tickets will cost $15, and tickets for seniors and children between the ages of 4-and-12 will cost $10. Children under the age of 4 will be given free admission.