Chicago Area Braces for First Measurable Snowfall of the Season

As temperatures begin to cool, the Chicago area is preparing for the first measurable snowfall of the season expected to arrive overnight into Sunday.

According to the latest forecast models, a chance for some light snow could move in during the evening hours on Saturday, but more accumulation is expected during the day on Sunday.

Sunday's precipitation is expected to stick around until about 5 p.m., with some mixed precipitation possible in southern areas of the NBC 5 viewing area and more snow showers possible in the northern suburbs and into northwest Indiana.

By Sunday evening, parts of the Chicago area could see a half an inch to an inch of snowfall that will likely stick after the ground cools down in coming day, the latest forecast models show.

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation announced plows and salt spreaders will be out on the streets this weekend, paying close attention to bridges and overpasses.

While some Chicagoans said they aren't ready for the upcoming cold weather, others voiced excitement moving into the holiday season.

"I love the cold, I'm from Chicago," city resident Arielle Moore said. "I love the winter, snow, making snow angels, snowmen."

In preparation for the snow, people lined up around the block this weekend to receive a coat from St. Sabina Church on the city's South Side.

"Everybody is in need. It's a rough time right now, so this helps, it helps," said Gloria Reavley, who attended the coat drive.

With people waiting in line for hours, the parish provided free jackets to kids and adults across the Chicago area.