Chicago Air and Water Show: What You Need to Know About The Annual Spectacle

A yearly tradition will return to the skies and the waters of Chicago this weekend, as the annual Air and Water Show will take place on Lake Michigan.

The show, an annual fixture since 1959, annually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city, and this year’s event will be the first full-scale show held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what you need to know:

Where and When Does the Show Take Place?

The annual event takes place primarily in the area around North Avenue Beach, located in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood along the shores of Lake Michigan.

The aerial portion of the show can be seen all along the shoreline, with the show extending from Fullerton to Oak Street, according to city officials.

The event gets underway on both Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m., weather permitting, and runs through 2 p.m.

Is There an Admission Price?

As always, attending the Air and Water Show is free of charge.

What Does the Forecast Look Like?

The city of Chicago has had measurable precipitation exactly once so far in the month of August, but it appears that may change during the Air and Water Show weekend.

Saturday could see several rounds of thunderstorms, with scattered storms in the morning and more widespread precipitation in the afternoon and evening, according to forecast models.

Sunday could see showers in the morning, and although models are still being dialed in, there is at least a chance that the rain could exit the area by the early afternoon hours.

What Acts Will be Performing?

The United States Navy’s Blue Angels will soar above the crowd at this year’s event, performing their remarkable acrobatic routines for hundreds of thousands of spectators.

They will share headlining duties with the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights parachute team, according to city officials.

Numerous ships and planes from other branches of the military will also take to the skies and the waters of Lake Michigan during the performance, and a full list can be found on the Air and Water Show’s website.

What Tips Do City Officials Have for Attendees?

Pick up and drop off for the event will take place at the North Avenue Beach entrance on the northbound side of DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

OEMC officials say that traffic could cause that pick-up lane to be shut down if the beach reaches capacity.

Millennium Park garages will offer discounted pre-purchased parking and a shuttle service from their garage to the beach, according to officials.

The CTA also has a trip planner that residents can use to determine the best way of getting to the beach.

More information on accessibility and other resources can be found on the city’s website.