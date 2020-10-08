Catholic Priest Laces Up For Sunday's Virtual Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Sunday will mark the Rev. Michael Bradley's 20th time running the Chicago Marathon, but his 49th marathon in 25 years.

With this year’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon a ‘do-it-yourself’ run, Bradley has mapped out his own course in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood. Bradley plans to pass Saint Gertrude Catholic Church, where he serves as resident priest, several times on Sunday, starting at 6 a.m.

“I’m running for others and what I can do to help them, supporting a good cause,” Bradley said.

The priest is raising money for Saint Gertrude’s Heart to Heart charity, which supports senior citizens in need.

“Many of them have been isolated and finding it difficult to get out,” Bradley said. “So, we provide well-being checks, friendly phone calls, and trips to the grocery store.”

Averaging two marathons a year since 1995, the Catholic priest has many memorable moments on the running course.

“I’ve been asked to hear people’s confessions while running,” Bradley said. “We go over to the side, off the beaten path for a moment. Usually I say I hope this will be a quick confession because I don’t want to lose time.”

If you would like to learn more about Fr. Bradley or Heart to Heart efforts, click here.