Cam Thomas mentions two Bulls players who play the toughest defense against him

The Nets guard named Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso

By Ryan Taylor

The Bulls finished with the eighth-best defense in the NBA last season, allowing 111.8 points per game.

Against the Brooklyn Nets last season, they honed in on that attribute, recording a 2-1 record against their Eastern Conference foe. Nets guard Cam Thomas reaffirmed their defensive prestige.

"I don’t play much but when I do play the Chicago Bulls play good defense on me," Thomas told Zach Schmaker. "Pat Williams, (Alex) Caruso, all those guys play really solid defense on that end. It is what it is."

Thomas and the Nets played the Bulls three times last season. Though, Thomas played just two games against the Bulls, scoring 22 and 20 points in each contest.

During their first of two meetings in February, Thomas shot 3-of-16 from the field, then 6-of-15. Over the first contest, the Bulls made Thomas earn his share at the free-throw line, giving him 13 attempts at the charity stripe. He made all 13.

Caruso was earmarked one of the league's best defenders last season, making the NBA's All-Defense team. He recorded his best floor rating (+6) and defensive box plus/minus (3.3) of his career last season.

Williams, while without the defensive accolades Caruso possesses, has been one of the Bulls' best defenders since joining the team. He recorded the second-best defensive rating (113) of his career last season, along with his best DBPM (-0.4).

