Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Zuckerberg sets Meta's AI targets for the year, expects to spend $60 billion on growth

By Ashley Capoot,CNBC

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg looks on before the luncheon on the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second Presidential term in Washington, U.S., Jan. 20, 2025. 
Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday announced the company plans to invest around $60 to $65 billion in capital expenditure this year as it builds out its AI infrastructure.
  • Meta is building a large datacenter that "would cover a significant part of Manhattan" to power its AI offerings and will end the year with 1.3 million GPUs, Zuckerberg said.
  • "We have the capital to continue investing in the years ahead," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday announced the company plans to invest around $60 to $65 billion in capital expenditure in 2025 as it continues to build out its artificial intelligence infrastructure.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Zuckerberg said 2025 will be "a defining year for AI" and that Meta is building a large datacenter that "would cover a significant part of Manhattan" to power its AI offerings. Additionally, Meta will bring on around 1 gigawatt in compute and end the year with more than 1.3 million graphics processing units, he said.

"This is a massive effort, and over the coming years it will drive our core products and business, unlock historic innovation, and extend American technology leadership," Zuckerberg wrote in a post on Facebook.

Meta has been pouring billions of dollars into AI and ramping up related research and development in recent years, but it's a fiercely competitive market and will take time before investors begin to reap those benefits. In an April call with investors, Zuckerberg said he expects to see a "multiyear investment cycle" before Meta's AI products will scale into profitable services, but he also noted that the company has a "strong track record" in that department.

Shares of Meta plunged 16% at the time. The company still generates the vast majority of its revenue from digital advertising.

Zuckerberg said Friday that he expects the company's Meta AI digital assistant to become the "leading assistant serving more than 1 billion people." Meta is also building an AI engineer that will contribute "increasing amounts of code to our R&D efforts," Zuckerberg added.

Money Report

news 36 mins ago

SEC revokes unpopular banking rule that blocked Wall Street banks from adopting crypto

news 54 mins ago

How to nail your job interview according to an ex-Microsoft HR executive: Don't say ‘I'm smart, I work hard'

"We have the capital to continue investing in the years ahead," he wrote in his Facebook post.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us