Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Show ‘Authoritative' Info About Covid-19 Vaccines

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday said the social media company plans to provide users with authoritative information about the Covid-19 vaccines that are underway.

Facebook has already reached out to the incoming Biden administration to help with the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Zuckerberg said.

"There'll be a few important things that we can do together," he said. "We're already planning a push around authoritative information about the vaccines."

Zuckerberg did not provide any additional information about how the company plans to distribute this information to users. The company also did not add anything when reached for comment.

Although Zuckerberg in May said social media companies should not be the arbiters of truth, Facebook has in fact taken many steps to provide accurate information and debunk myths and falsehoods throughout 2020.

In March, the company launched a Covid-19 information hub. In August, the company did the same regarding the 2020 U.S. election with a voting information hub, and in September, Facebook announced that it would launch a hub with information about climate change.

The company in September also announced new policies designed to limit the spread of health advice groups, and in October, it announced a new policy that banned ads that discourage people from getting vaccines.