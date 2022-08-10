Zelenskyy Vows to Liberate Crimea; Ukraine Fears Russian Damage to Major Nuclear Plant

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Fears are growing over damage from Russian shelling to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and from purported Russian plans to redirect power from the plant to Russian-annexed Crimea.

Russian forces have occupied the nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, since early March.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has meanwhile pledged to win back Crimea, one day after several explosions hit a Russian airbase on the annexed peninsula and killed at least one person. Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility for the attack.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Zelenskyy vows to liberate Russian-annexed Crimea

Stringer | Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed in his nightly address that Ukraine would liberate its southern peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

"This Russian war against Ukraine and against the entire free Europe began with Crimea and must end with Crimea – with its liberation," he said.

A Russian airbase on the western coast of Crimea, Novofedorivka, far from the frontline, was hit by large explosions Tuesday that killed at least one person and injured some 13 more, Crimea's health ministry said.

Ukraine says Russia lost nine planes as a result of the explosions, but Ukrainian officials did not claim responsibility for the attack. Ukraine's claims have not been independently verified.

— Natasha Turak

Ukraine warns Russian forces are connecting Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to Crimea, causing damage

Ed Jones | Afp | Getty Images

Russian forces in charge of southern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant are reconfiguring its power production to connect it to the annexed territory of Crimea, Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom said, warning that this meant causing damage to critical systems.

"To do this, you must first damage the power lines of the plant connected to the Ukrainian energy system. From 7-9 August, the Russians have already damaged three power lines. At the moment, the plant is operating with only one production line, which is an extremely dangerous way of working," Petro Kotin, president of Energoatom, said on Ukrainian television.

The facility can provide power to four million homes in Ukraine.

Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014. Russian forces have occupied the Zaporizhzhia plant — the largest nuclear power plant in Europe — since early March.

— Natasha Turak

Celebrity chef and humanitarian Jose Andres shares map of food centers in Ukraine

Celebrity chef and humanitarian Jose Andres shared a map showing the footprint of the World Central Kitchen, a humanitarian organization dedicated to feeding vulnerable communities, in Ukraine.

The Spanish chef and restaurateur brought the World Central Kitchen to Ukraine to address the food crisis triggered by Russia's war.

A map of all the places we are feeding! More than 130 million meals to date! Over 1,500 shelters! 1.3 million meals a day! More than 5k @Ukraine people working with @WCKitchen over 300 million invested in Ukraine! Thanks to you! To keep going, We need Your help!🙏#WinterIsComing pic.twitter.com/hxz8owoU3u — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) August 6, 2022

The two-star Michelin chef said that his organization has thus far served more than 130 million meals since Russia's war broke out more than five months ago.

— Amanda Macias

At least 366 Ukrainian health-care facilities have been attacked since war started, WHO says

Anna Voitenko | Reuters

Since the Kremlin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the World Health Organization's Surveillance System for Attacks on Health Care estimates that there have been at least 434 attacks on vital health services in the country.

The organization reports that health care facilities were damaged 366 times, ambulances were targeted in 65 cases and at least 104 attacks affected crucial medical supplies. The group also estimated that attacks on health services led to at least 85 deaths and 101 injuries.

The Kremlin has previously denied that it targets civilian infrastructure like hospitals, schools and apartment buildings.

— Amanda Macias

U.S. probes firm linked with Russian oligarch Abramovich over hedge fund investments

Paul Gilham | Getty Images

U.S. authorities are investigating investment advisory firm Concord Management, which oversaw hedge fund investments worth billions of dollars for Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The investigation, being conducted by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is partly focused on how Abramovich's associates used several offshore shell companies to invest $8 billion in hedge funds and private equity firms, the report added, citing people close to the firm.

Abramovich is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's allies and has been sanctioned by nations across the world over his support of Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

-- Reuters

U.N. chief condemns shelling of nuclear plant

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the weekend shelling of the Europe's largest nuclear plant in Southeastern Ukraine, calling any attack on nuclear plants "a suicidal thing."

Rockets have reportedly hit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in recent days, and three radiation sensors were damaged, CNBC's Shepard Smith reported Tuesday. Ukrainian and Russian officials traded blame over the attacks.

Russia seized the plant five months ago in the early stages of the war after it invaded Ukraine.

The head of the United Nations watchdog called on both countries to let experts visit and assess the site. Guterres said on Tuesday that conditions there are "completely out of control."

—Lee Ying Shan

Read CNBC's previous live coverage here:

Russia halts U.S. nuclear inspections; Biden ratifies Finland and Sweden's NATO membership