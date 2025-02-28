Zelenskyy does not apologize for Trump clash: ‘Not good for both sides'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeatedly refused during a Fox News interview to apologize for his stunning Oval Office clash with President Donald Trump.

But Zelenskyy said, "This kind of spat is not good for both sides."

The Ukrainian leader told Fox News' Brett Baier that "it will be difficult for us" to defend his country from Russian military forces if Trump discontinues aid to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday evening repeatedly refused during a Fox News interview to apologize for his stunning Oval Office clash with President Donald Trump.

But Zelenskyy said, "This kind of spat is not good for both sides."

The Ukrainian leader told Fox News' Brett Baier that "it will be difficult for us" to defend his country from Russian military forces if Trump discontinues aid to Ukraine.

"That's why we're here," Zelenskyy said. "It will be difficult without your support."

"Your people have to save our people," he later said.

Pressed by Baier if he should apologize to Trump, Zelenskyy said, "I think that we have to be very open and very honest."

"And I'm not sure that we did something bad," Zelenskyy said.

Asked if he believed that his relationship with Trump could be salvaged, the Ukrainian leader said, "Yes, of course."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Shortly before the interview, Trump said Zelenskyy had "overplayed his hand."

"He's looking for something that I'm not looking for," Trump told reporters outside the White House.

"He's looking to go on and fight, fight, fight. We're looking to end the death."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.