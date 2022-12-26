You Got the AirPods Pro for the Holidays. Here Are Some of the Coolest Features You Need to Know About

If you're new to AirPods, or if you have an older generation, there are plenty of new features you'll want to take advantage of with these earbuds.

You can control the volume directly on the stems of your new AirPods.

Transparency mode on the new AirPods is a big improvement from past models.

If you were received Apple's new second-generation AirPods Pro as a holiday gift, you made out well. These new AirPods were my favorite gadget Apple released this year. If you're new to AirPods, or if you have an older generation, there are plenty of new features you'll want to take advantage of with these earbuds.

Here are some AirPods Pro tips and tricks to get you started.

How to find your AirPods Pro if you lose them

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

There's a built-in speaker in the new AirPods Pro that plays a sound so you can locate them.

Open the Find My app.

Tap the name of your AirPods (mine say Sofia's AirPods Pro).

Tap Play sound to help you find them.

You can also see the location of your AirPods on a map by tapping Find.

Ways to charge your new AirPods

The new AirPods Pro come with a MagSafe charging case. This means you can simply plop your AirPods down on a MagSafe wireless charging pad and your headphones will start charging. They can also charge on an Apple Watch charger. Simply put your case face up on top of the Apple Watch charger to juice up.

Sofia Pitt

How to control the volume directly on your AirPods

Touch control on the new Pros allows you to lower or raise the volume by lightly swiping up or down on the stem of the AirPods.

When your finger is on the stem of the AirPods, you'll feel an area where the material is no longer slippery but a bit indented. That's the pad where you'll swipe up or down to control the volume. This is great for when you're listening to something while exercising, or cleaning and you don't have easy access to your phone to control the volume.

How to switch between noise cancellation mode and transparency mode

You can switch between noise cancellation mode, which blocks a lot of outside noise, and transparency mode, which amplifies some noises around you. The transparency mode on the new AirPods Pro is better than on the previous generation. You can hear more of what's going on around you.

To change your AirPod settings on your iPhone:

Open Settings.

Tap your AirPods name, which will appear at the top of the menu.

Swipe between Noise Cancellation Off or Transparency Mode.

Sofia Pitt

How to test the fit of your ear tips

When you open up your new AirPods, you'll notice there are a few different ear tip sizes. To make sure you're using the right ones, you can conduct a fit test.

Open Settings.

Tap Ear Tip Fit Test.

Tap Continue.

Place your AirPods in both ears so they're comfortable. It's best to do this test in a quiet environment.

Press the Play button.

Music will play for a few seconds and then you'll receive the results which will let you know whether you have a good seal.

What are those two silver holes on the side of my new AirPods?

Those two silver holes on the side of your case are another nifty feature that will help you make sure you don't lose your new AirPods. You can attach a lanyard to these holes so you can wear your AirPods on your wrist or even your neck. The lanyards aren't included, so you'll have to buy them separately. Here's a pair on Amazon.

How to connect two AirPods to one iPhone or iPad

Connecting two AirPods to one device doesn't just work for the new AirPods. You can try this trick with any generation of AirPods, and it's great for holiday travel. Imagine both your kids want to watch the same movie on the iPhone or iPad, each using their own set of AirPods.

Sofia Pitt | CNBC

Here's how to connect two headphones to one Apple device:

Connect your AirPods or Beats to your iOS device and begin playing the content you're hoping to share.

Tap the AirPlay button in Control Center on your iPhone or iPad, on the Lock Screen, or in the app that you're using to watch content or stream music.

Tap Share Audio.

If you're sharing with someone who has AirPods or AirPods Pro, have them keep their AirPods inside the case and open the lid while they're close to your Apple device. If the person you're sharing with has AirPods Max, these don't need to be inside the case. If you're sharing with a Beats user, put those Beats in sharing mode and hold them close to your device.

You should see your friend or family member's headphones appear on your screen.

Tap Share Audio again.

That's it! To stop sharing content, simply tap the check mark next to the headphones you want to disconnect.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.