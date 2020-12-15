You Can Now Ask Amazon Alexa to Share Your Shopping List With Friends Or Family — Here's How

Amazon announced Tuesday you can now ask Alexa to share a shopping list with someone.

It's useful if you need a family member to grab some items at the store.

It's also helpful for people who may be hard of vision and want to add to or share a shopping list by voice.

It's particularly useful now, during the holidays, in case you want to share your kid's gift list with someone. But it's also useful if a family member is at the store and you want to create a quick list of items for them to pick up, or for people who might be vision impaired and want to create and share a list by voice.

Here's how to use Alexa to send a shopping list to someone.

How to share your shopping list with Amazon Alexa

First, you need to create a shopping list.

You can do this in the Alexa app for iPhone or Android, tapping "more" and opening the "Lists & Notes" menu item and adding items under "Shopping." Or you can just tell Alexa to add items to your list by saying "Alexa, add soap to my shopping list."

Next, you share the list by opening the Alexa app and tapping the Alexa button on the top of the screen and then speaking "Alexa, share my shopping list."

Alexa will ask who you want to share it with. Then, speak the name of your friend or family member.

That's the gist of it. Your family member or friend will receive a notification on their phone and on their Amazon Echos alerting them you've shared the list. And they'll be able to see it and buy whatever you've requested.