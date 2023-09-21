You can get more free Covid-19 tests mailed to your door, starting Monday—here's how

As hospitalizations and deaths due to Covid-19 have ticked up in recent weeks, the federal government is bringing back one tool to help track and stop the spread of illness: free at-home tests delivered to you.

The Biden administration began sending out tests through its Covid.gov website in January 2022, but stopped taking orders in June 2023 to conserve supplies. Starting Sept. 25, the site will resume taking orders for free Covid-19 tests.

Here's how to get yours.

How to get free test kits mailed to your door

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Starting on Sept. 25, you'll be able to order four more at-home rapid Covid-19 tests for free through the federal government's website.

You will likely only need to provide your name and mailing address to order your tests, and will have the option of providing your email address to receive order updates. The limit is one order per residential address and each order comes with four tests. Orders will begin shipping on Oct. 2, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

If you have old tests with expiration dates that have passed, you can check to see if the date has been extended before throwing them out. And if you need a Covid-19 test before you're able to order new ones, they are still widely available at pharmacies and other retailers, or you can visit the Center for Disease Control's locator to find a no-cost testing site near you.

How to prepare for a fall or winter Covid-19 surge

Though late summer has brought a surge of Covid-19 due largely to new variants, it's possible the fall and winter seasons may bring another uptick in infections. If you're looking for ways to protect yourself in addition to stocking up on tests, updated booster shots are now available.

The CDC recommends everyone ages 6 months and older receive a new Moderna or Pfizer vaccination to protect against serious illness.

The symptoms for the latest Covid-19 variant making waves, EG.5 or "Eris," are similar to those of previous strains and can include:

Fatigue

Sore throat

Runny nose

Fever

Muscle aches

Loss of taste and smell

If you're feeling under the weather with some or all of those symptoms, it's a good idea to take a test.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Want to earn more and land your dream job? Join the free CNBC Make It: Your Money virtual event on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. ET to learn how to level up your interview and negotiating skills, build your ideal career, boost your income and grow your wealth. Register for free today.