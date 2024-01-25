Will leaders stay focused on the green agenda? Watch CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum from Davos 2024

CNBC's "Sustainable Future Forum" returned as a special event live from the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

CNBC convened top policymakers and business leaders to evaluate the outcomes of COP28 and examine what needs to happen in 2024 to ensure pledges are upheld, and progress is made.

Watch the full recaps below:

Lessons from COP: Charting a path for climate action

COP 28 in Dubai ended with ministers agreeing to transition away from fossil fuels. What needs to happen in 2024 to make progress? And with stakeholder nations facing economic pressures, political uncertainty, and increasing geopolitical tensions, will pledges be honored? This panel examines what needs to happen to stay on course.

Guests on the panel included:

Badr Jafar, CEO, Crescent Petroleum and Special Representative for Business & Philanthropy for the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Daniel F. Feldman, Partner, Covington, former Chief of Staff and Counsellor to Secretary John Kerry when he was appointed the first Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC) by President Biden

Rachel Kyte, Founding Co-Chair, The Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI)

CNBC Fireside Chat

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and executive director of the U.N. Global Compact, joins CNBC's Tania Bryer to discuss the work of the Global Compact as it marks 25 years since it was first proposed by then U.N. Secretary-General, Kofi Annan.

Navigating the Energy Transition

COP28 climate summit reached a historic deal to transition away from fossil fuels but did the agreement go far enough? According to the IEA's World Energy Outlook for 2023, countries must do more to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius as demand for oil, coal and natural gas is set to peak by the end of the decade. This panel looks at how countries can diversify energy supplies while maintaining economic stability.

Guests on the panel included:

Marco Alvera, CEO, TES

Vaishali Sinha, co-founder, ReNew

Alfred Stern, CEO, OMV

Bold Baatar, CEO, Rio Tinto Copper

Henrik Andersen, CEO, Vestas