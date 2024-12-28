Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Why tech giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Meta are betting big on nuclear power

By Bradley Hoppenstein,CNBC

These are the iconic cooling towers of a nuclear power plant. these oversized smoke stacks vent steam form the Power plant These were shot in Winfield, West Virginia, USA. 
Chris Rogers | The Image Bank | Getty Images

Data centers powering artificial intelligence and cloud computing are pushing energy demand and production to new limits. Global electricity use could rise as much as 75% by 2050, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, with the tech industry's AI ambitions driving much of the surge.

Data centers powering AI and cloud computing could soon grow so large that they could use more electricity than entire cities.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

As leaders in the AI race push for further technological advancements and deployment, many are finding their energy needs increasingly at odds with their sustainability goals.

"A new data center that needs the same amount of electricity as say, Chicago, cannot just build its way out of the problem unless they understand their power needs," said Mark Nelson, managing director of Radiant Energy Group. "Those power needs. Steady, straight through, 100% power, 24 hours a day, 365," he added.

After years of focusing on renewables, major tech companies are now turning to nuclear power for its ability to provide massive energy in a more efficient and sustainable fashion.

Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta are among the most recognizable names exploring or investing in nuclear power projects. Driven by the energy demands of their data centers and AI models, their announcements mark the beginning of an industrywide trend.

"What we're seeing is nuclear power has a lot of benefits," said Michael Terrell, senior director of energy and climate at Google. "It's a carbon-free source of electricity. It's a source of electricity that can be always on and run all the time. And it provides tremendous economic impact."

Money Report

news 45 mins ago

3 investing tips from self-made millionaires to help grow your wealth in 2025 

news 60 mins ago

The most persuasive people always use 3 tactics to influence others, say psychologists and executive coaches

After nuclear was largely written off in the past due to widespread fears about meltdowns and safety risks — and misinformation that dramatized those concerns — experts are touting tech's recent investments as the start of a "nuclear revival" that could accelerate an energy transformation in the U.S. and around the world.

Watch the video above to learn why Big Tech is investing in nuclear power, the opposition they face and when their nuclear ambitions could actually become a reality.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us