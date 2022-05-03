What to Watch Today: Stock Futures Are Little Changed After Monday's Intraday Reversal

BY THE NUMBERS

Stock futures were little changed in premarket trading Tuesday, as Wall Street follows a roller-coaster session a day earlier that ended with the major U.S. equity indexes in the green. The Dow and S&P 500 are up in three of the past four trading days, with the Nasdaq higher in two of the past three days after touching its lowest level since November 2020. (CNBC)

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped below 3% on Tuesday, after topping that level Monday for the first time since late 2018.

* 10-year yield punches through key 3%, but there's a level that could be even scarier for stocks (CNBC PRO)

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Labor Department will release its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey data at 10:00 a.m. ET. The report is expected to show 11.2 million job openings as of March 31. That would only be slightly lower than the 11.3 million openings at the end of February.

At the same time, the government will be out with March factory orders, expected to rise 1.0% after falling 0.5% in February.

Earnings reports out this morning include the latest numbers from DuPont (DD), Hilton Worldwide (HLT), Biogen (BIIB), Pfizer (PFE), Paramount Global (PARA), Restaurant Brands International (QSR) and Molson Coors (TAP).



* Pfizer reports combined sales of $15 billion for Covid vaccine and antiviral treatment in first quarter (CNBC)



* Burger King parent earnings beat estimates as revenue climbs 15% (CNBC)

After-the-bell earnings reports will come today from Airbnb (ABNB), Lyft (LYFT), Starbucks (SBUX), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), AIG (AIG) and Yum China (YUMC), among others.

IN THE NEWS

The Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion across the U.S. nearly 50 years ago, according to a leaked draft decision obtained by Politico. Justice Samuel Alito wrote the draft opinion, with at least four other conservative Supreme Court members concurring with him. CNBC has been unable to independently verify the draft decision, which are not set in stone and can change before final rulings are issued. (CNBC)



* Protesters drawn to Supreme Court Monday night by report of draft ruling that would overturn Roe (NBC News)

The number of Securities and Exchange Commission staffers dedicated to cryptocurrency markets will nearly double, Wall Street's top regulator announced Tuesday. The SEC's new hires will include fraud analysts, staff attorneys and trial lawyers, which Chair Gary Gensler said will make the regulator "better equipped to police wrongdoing in the crypto markets" and keep handling duties related to cybersecurity. (CNBC)

China's capital city, Beijing, has tightened coronavirus restrictions in recent days as the world's second-largest economy continues to implement its so-called zero Covid policy. Indoor dining was banned in Beijing, and theme parks in the city also were temporarily closed. (CNBC)



* Hong Kong to further ease Covid curbs, bars to stay open until 2 a.m. (Reuters)

The U.K. is set to announce on Tuesday further military aid for Ukraine, including night vision devices and electronic warfare equipment. The aid package is estimated to total around $375 million. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to address Parliament, and he's expected to invoke the words of Winston Churchill in giving his support to Ukraine. (CNBC)



* Russia unleashes rockets in Mariupol, European Union readies oil sanctions (Reuters)

* Russia races to avert historic default as bondholders wait for dollar payments (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

MGM Resorts (MGM) is higher in premarket trading after the resort operator reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales. The earnings beat came despite a negative impact on tourism during the quarter from the outbreak of the Covid omicron variant.

Expedia (EXPE) lost an adjusted 47 cents per share for its latest quarter, but that was less than the 62 cent loss that analysts had anticipated for the travel services company. Revenue exceeded estimates, as travel demand remained strong despite concerns about COVID, Ukraine and other factors.

Stellantis (STLA) will buy the Share Now car-sharing business from BMW and Mercedes-Benz for an undisclosed amount. BMW and Mercedes plan to focus on the software aspect of their joint venture.

Logitech (LOGI) fell in the premarket after reporting a 20% drop in sales from a year earlier, as the maker of computer mice, keyboards and other peripherals faced tough comparisons to a pandemic-fueled surge last year.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) shares gained in premarket action after the company successfully caught a rocket booster out of midair and dropped it into the ocean, as it tested ways to recover used rockets.

Nutrien (NTR) reported surging quarterly profit and raised its full-year forecast, with the world's largest fertilizer maker seeing its results boosted by surging prices for crop nutrients.

BP (BP) reported better-than-expected adjusted profit and sales for its latest quarter, although it did take a $25.5 billion charge for exiting from its Russian operations.