Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching during Tuesday's trading and what's on the radar for the next session.

The Fed

Housing in the U.S.A.

Weekly mortgage applications will be in at 7 a.m. Housing starts and building permit data are up at 8:30 a.m. CNBC's Diana Olick will cover the industry Wednesday.

The SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) hit a new high on Tuesday.

It is up about 8% in a week and 10.6% in a month.

Hovnanian is up 17% in a week. LGI Homes is up about 16% in a week. Installed Building Products is up 15% in a week.

KB Home is up about 8% in a week.

Toll Brothers is up 7.6% in a week.

Pulte is up roughly 6% in a week.

The face of fear

"Fast Money" did a good bit led by chartmaster Carter Worth Tuesday night.

He chartered three defensive sectors: utilities, real estate investment trusts and consumer staples. He compared them to the S&P 500 and showed them vastly outperforming, about as "far above trend using the 150-day moving average than at any time on record."

The S&P utilities sector currently has a relative strength index of 76. An RSI reading above 70 generally means that a security is overbought. It's no guarantee that it's about to fall. Rather, the RSI is just one metric traders look at when determining how fast an asset is moving one way or the other. An RSI below 30 generally means that the asset is oversold.

Utilities are up 25% in six months. The S&P tech sector is up more than 12% in six months.

The S&P real estate sector also has an RSI above 70. It is up roughly 18% in three months, while tech is down 4.5% in that same time period.

Paid up

Visa, Mastercard and American Express all hit 52-week highs today.

Visa is up 9% in a month.

Mastercard is up about 7% in a month.

American Express is up 5.4% in a month.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The equal-weight S&P 500

General Mills