Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.
Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted back-to-back winning days and what's on the radar for the next session.
Oil and energy
- OPEC lowered its demand forecast for the second time in two months.
- A quarter of the rigs in the Gulf of Mexico have been shut down ahead of Tropical Storm Francine, which is expected to become a hurricane and make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday.
- West Texas Intermediate futures fell 4.3% to settle at $65.75 on Tuesday. That's the lowest settle since December 2021.
- Brent futures fell 3.7% Tuesday and settled at $69.19, the lowest settle since December 2021.
- Energy is the worst performing S&P sector in September. That's the case for the one-, three-, and six-month periods, as well as year to date and the past 12 months.
- The sector is 13.4% from the April 5 52-week high.
- EQT is the worst performer in three months, down 22%.
- Coterra is down 19.5% in three months.
- APA is down 19% in three months.
- Halliburton is down 18% in three months.
- Occidental is down 15% in three months.
- ExxonMobil and Chevron are both down 6% in September.
The banks, Basel III and beyond — and the Great American Consumer
- New rules and regulations regarding global banking weren't as impactful as feared. However, the industry was hit by a few factors on Tuesday, including JPMorgan's lowered expectations for net interest income for next year and Ally Financial's statement the consumer was showing signs of struggle.
- Ally dropped 17.6% Tuesday. Shares are 28% from the 52-week high hit July 31.
- JPMorgan dropped 5%. It is 8% from the Aug. 30 high.
- Goldman Sachs fell 4.4% Tuesday. The stock is 9.7% from the July 31 high.
- Citigroup fell 2.7%. The stock is 14.5% from the 52-week high.
- Morgan Stanley fell 1.6%. It's down 11.5% from the July 16 high.
- Wells Fargo fell 1.17% Tuesday. The stock is 13.75% from the mid-May high.
- Bank of America fell 0.5%. The stock is 11.6% from the mid-July high. CEO Brian Moynihan told CNBC TV's Sara Eisen on Tuesday that he had more confidence in the American consumer and didn't see anything to worry about. "The consumer is not getting worse right now, they're very stable" he said.
- The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) fell 0.87% Tuesday. It is 8% from the July 31 high.
BMW and the auto sector
- BMW fell about 11% in European trading Tuesday. The company said it was seeing weakness in Asia and worried about high costs related to a recent recall.
- General Motors dropped 5.4%. The stock is 11% from the 52-week high.
- Ford fell 3.2% Tuesday. The stock is 30% from the July high.
- Honda is down 2%. Shares are 19% from the March high.
- Toyota was down 1% Tuesday. The stock is 32% from the March high.
Cannabis stocks
- CNBC TV's Brandon Gomez covers the beat and will report on how the sector may do in either a Kamala Harris or Donald Trump administration.
- The sector has been strong in the last week since Trump said he'd back legalization in his home state of Florida.
- Canopy Growth is up 7% in two days, but it's still 75% from the high reached nearly a year ago.
- Aurora is up 4.8% in two days. It's down more than 50% from the high reached last September.
- Tilray is up about 5% in two days, about 50% from the high reached about a year ago.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Inflation data
- At 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, we will get the latest inflation data with the consumer price index. It's the last big economic number before the next Federal Reserve decision on Sept. 18. Here's where the bond complex and the big indexes stand ahead of Wednesday's data.
- The 10-year Treasury note yield is at 3.64%.
- The two-year Treasury note yield is at 3.59%.
- The one-year Treasury bill yields 4.06%.
- The six-month T-bill is yielding 4.67%.
- The three-month T-bill yield is at 4.97%.
- The one-month T-bill yields 5.06%.
- The iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) is yielding 5.89% Tuesday night.
- The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is yielding 6.68%.
- The SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) is yielding 6.51%.
- Fidelity's Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is yielding 3.97% Tuesday night.
- KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income USD Bond ETF (KHYB) is yielding 15.4%.
- The Nasdaq 100 is 9% from the July high.
- The Nasdaq Composite is 8.8% from the July high.
- The S&P 500 is 3% from the 52-week high hit July 16.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average is 2% from the Aug. 30 52-week high.
REIT run
- Five players in the real estate investment trust space hit multi-year highs on Tuesday. Those names are Crown Castle, Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust, Mid-America Apartment Communities and UDR.
- Crown Castle is up 20% in three months.
- Equity Residential is up 16.4% in three months.
- Essex Property Trust is up 14.4% in three months.
- Mid-America Apartment Communities is up 18% in three months.
- UDR is up 14.5% in three months.
- The S&P Real Estate index is up 18% in three months.
Also on CNBC
Copyright CNBC