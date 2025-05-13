Trump to speak after White House announces $600 billion Saudi investment in U.S.

- President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks at a U.S.-Saudi investment forum in Riyadh.
- The White House announced Saudi Arabia's commitment to invest $600 billion in a series of deals with the United States.
[The stream is slated to start at 9:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
President Donald Trump on Tuesday is set to deliver remarks after the White House announced Saudi Arabia's commitment to invest $600 billion in a series of deals with the United States.
Trump's participation at a U.S.-Saudi investment forum in Riyadh follows a visit with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
This is developing news. Please check back for updates.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
SIGN UP
Also on CNBC
Copyright CNBC