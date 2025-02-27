Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Watch live: Trump holds joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

US President Donald Trump (R) holds a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 27, 2025.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are holding a joint press conference at the White House on Thursday.

Starmer and Trump were set to discuss the war in Ukraine, and the American president's proposed tariffs at a meeting earlier.

Trump told reporters that "we will" obtain a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

Starmer gave Trump an invitation from Britain's King Charles II for a state visit. It would be Trump's second state visit to the United Kingdom.

