Watch live: Trump addresses House Republican conference in Florida

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami, in Miami, Florida on Jan. 27, 2025. 
[The stream is slated to start at 5 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is set to address House Republicans at the kickoff of their annual agenda-planning conference on Monday afternoon.

The three-day event is being held at Trump National Doral, the president's golf club in Miami, Florida.

Trump's remarks at the conference come one week after he took office, succeeding former President Joe Biden.

