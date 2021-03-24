Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
United States

Watch Live: Secretary of State Blinken Delivers Speech From Brussels After NATO Meetings

By Christian Nunley, CNBC

Olivier Hoslet | Reuters
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to deliver remarks from Brussels, Belgium after holding discussions with NATO allies.
  • Blinken's is set to discuss a wide range of topics - including climate change, increased need for allies and partners and an increasingly assertive China.
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to deliver remarks from Brussels, Belgium after holding consultations with NATO allies.

Money Report

coronavirus 17 mins ago

Cruise Lines Urge CDC to Allow Sailings From U.S. Ports to Resume in Early July

Business 18 mins ago

Washington Football Team Owner Dan Snyder to Buy All Minority Shares for $875 Million, Report Says

Blinken is set to discuss a wide range of topics - including climate change, increased need for allies and partners and an increasingly assertive China.

Blinken's speech comes after tensions between the U.S., European Union and China have increased in recent weeks. He's expected to underscore the need for continued partnership with China, but reject China's coercive practices.

On Monday, the U.S., the European Union and Canada placed sanctions on Chinese officials for human human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim population in Xinjiang.

[The stream is slated to start at 10:00 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

United StatesChinapoliticsSecretary of StateEurope Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us