Watch Live: SEC Chair Gary Gensler Testifies Before House on GameStop, Robinhood

[The stream is slated to start at 12:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Thursday marks the third U.S. House Committee on Financial Services hearing on GameStop, called "Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide."

In January, the major brokers were embroiled in an epic short squeeze in GameStop, which was partially fueled by Reddit-driven retail investors.

Most notably, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler will testify Thursday.

Gensler's prepared testimony indicates he will address a broad range of topics around Gamestop and protection of investors, including the "gamification" of investing, payment for order flow, equity market structure, short positions and more.

Michael Bodson, president and chief executive officer at the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, and Robert Cook, president and CEO of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, will also testify.

