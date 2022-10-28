Paul Pelosi Suspect to Be Charged With Attempted Homicide in Hammer Attack at House Speaker, Cops Say

[The stream has ended.]

San Francisco police briefed reporters Friday about the violent assault early Friday on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the couple's home.

David DePape, 42, was identified by police as the suspect who wielded a hammer during the attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi.

DePape is being charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and other felonies in the attack, which left Paul Pelosi hospitalized, police said.

He allegedly was searching for the House speaker, shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before attacking Paul Pelosi, a source told NBC.

Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the incident, authorities said.

Authorities have not yet determined a motive for the assault.

