Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Paul Pelosi Suspect to Be Charged With Attempted Homicide in Hammer Attack at House Speaker, Cops Say

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

[The stream has ended.]

San Francisco police briefed reporters Friday about the violent assault early Friday on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the couple's home.

David DePape, 42, was identified by police as the suspect who wielded a hammer during the attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

DePape is being charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and other felonies in the attack, which left Paul Pelosi hospitalized, police said.

He allegedly was searching for the House speaker, shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before attacking Paul Pelosi, a source told NBC.

Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the incident, authorities said.

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

54% of Adults Say They Have Stopped Or Reduced Their Retirement Savings Contributions Due to Inflation, Study Shows

news 27 mins ago

Departing Twitter Employees Say Layoffs Have Started as Elon Musk Takes Over

Authorities have not yet determined a motive for the assault.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us