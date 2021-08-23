Watch Live: FDA Holds Briefing After Granting Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid Vaccine Full Approval

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Top Food and Drug Administration officials are holding a briefing Monday after the agency granted full approval to Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock and Dr. Peter Marks, the agency's top vaccine regulator, are scheduled to participate in the briefing, according to a press release.

Federal health officials had been under mounting pressure from the scientific community and advocacy groups to fully approve Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine ever since the drugmakers submitted their application to the agency in early May.

U.S. approval is likely to spur a new wave of vaccine mandates from corporate America. Major companies have already told some or all of their employees that they must get fully vaccinated against Covid this fall. Still, some private businesses may have felt hesitant about requiring the shots, before full approval, even though they had the legal authority to do so, health experts say.