Watch live: ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks after opting to hold rates

[The stream is slated to start at 8:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is giving a press conference following the bank's latest monetary policy decision.

The ECB ended its run of rate hikes on Thursday after 10 consecutive increases, keeping its key rate at a record high of 4%.

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
