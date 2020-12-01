Money Report

coronavirus

Watch Live: CDC Panel Votes Today on Who Gets the Covid Vaccine First

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Source: BioNTech

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, an outside group of medical experts that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is scheduled to vote Tuesday on who will be first in line to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Scientists and infectious disease experts have debated who will get the first shots and how to distribute the vaccine. Medical experts have said health-care workers should get it first, followed by vulnerable Americans, including the elderly, people with preexisting conditions and essential workers.

Some federal agencies have already started sending vaccination plans around to staff. Five agencies have started telling employees they could receive Pfizer's or Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine in as little as eight weeks, a person with knowledge of those plans told CNBC on Nov. 20.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.

