Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch live: Biden gives remarks on his economic legacy

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC, U.S. December 10, 2024. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 12:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks about his decisionmaking on the U.S. economy during his four years in office.

The Democratic incumbent will appear at the Brookings Institution to speak about his "middle-out, bottom-up economic playbook," the White House said.

With less than six weeks left before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, the speech serves as a sort of closing argument and a chance to for Biden shape how history will view his job performance on the economy.

Biden worked to heal the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, signing into law a massive stimulus and spending package intended to right the ship. But the historic and stubborn inflation that hung over the rest of his term soured many Americans' views of his handling of the key issue.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us